Longtime professor dies in Logan County crash

WHEELERSBURG – On Sunday, December 5th at 9:47am, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on Ohio River Road near the intersection of Hastings Hill Road in Porter Township.

Burton T. Colvin, 92, of New Boston, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord eastbound on Gallia Street. He drove off the right side of the roadway and struck an overpass abutment.