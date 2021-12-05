All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Longtime professor dies in Logan County crash

News

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The entire Southern West Virginia Community College family is mourning the loss of longtime professor Chuck Puckett.

Puckett passed following a car accident in Logan Saturday night.

The school says in a statement, “We grieve for his family, loved ones, students and colleagues. He was a brilliant man and was so devoted to Southern. He will be sadly missed by all of us.”

