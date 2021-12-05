Longtime professor dies in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The entire Southern West Virginia Community College family is mourning the loss of longtime professor Chuck Puckett.
Puckett passed following a car accident in Logan Saturday night.
The school says in a statement, “We grieve for his family, loved ones, students and colleagues. He was a brilliant man and was so devoted to Southern. He will be sadly missed by all of us.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.