Look Up: Geminid meteor shower expected to be best of 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stargazers have the opportunity to see what is being called the best meteor shower of the year this weekend.
The Geminid meteor shower will peak overnight Sunday into Monday morning and there should be excellent viewing because there will be no moon in the night sky.
During the shower, there are between 50 to 150 shooting stars every hour. It’s best viewed away from city lights and the best viewing will be around 2 a.m. (PT).
The Geminid Meteor shower is active from Dec. 4 – 17 but is most visible on Dec. 13 and 14.
According to Astromy.com, the Geminids have been traced back to an asteroid, 3200 Phaethon, whose highly inclined orbit carries it around the Sun once every 1.4 years. This orbit brings it closer to our star than any other asteroid.
