Looking ahead to the Sooners this week on The Bob Huggins Show

MORGANTOWN, WV (Gold and Blue Nation) – Coming up this weekend on the Bob Huggins Show, the Head Coach and Tony Caridi discuss how you can get involved in this year’s virtual Bob Huggins Fish Fry. Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone will break down WVU’s two wins against ranked opponents and hear from women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony discuss the two wins over then-ranked No. 23 Kansas and No. 7 Texas Tech. Coach Huggins touches on what improvements need to be made before the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners enter Morgantown for a second showdown with the Mountaineers. Coach Huggins will also discuss what went wrong for the Mountaineers in their first meeting with Lon Kruger’s crew and how they look to capitalize in their second meeting.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They recap two huge wins for Bob Huggins’s team and highlight some major accomplishments for Deuce McBride. Anjelica will look back on WVU women’s basketball wins against Texas and Kansas, making their eleventh straight win. Nick will take a closer look at Big 12 Conference teams have found their way into the AP Top 25 for both the men’s and women’s hoops team and discuss the Coliseum fan capacity has increase to 2,800 fans for Saturday’s clash with the Sooners. Nick and Anjelica will also bring you their weekly keys to win over Oklahoma in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Huggins and Caridi reconvene later on to discuss how fans can get involved in this year’s Bob Huggins Virtual Fish Fry. All proceeds of the event go towards the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment and Remember the Miners. Find out what Coach Huggins has in store this year and what this event means to him.

WVU hoops analyst and Hall of Famer Warren Baker is back to bring you his analysis on Huggins’s ball club. He’ll also have insight on a recent story Coach Huggins shared not too long ago about former teammate and WVU hoops great Levi Phillips. Bake will also bring you his keys to a revenge win over the Sooners and his homework for the team to ensure that victory.

WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey drops by to discuss his squad’s success. We caught up with Carey following their 81-75 win over Texas in Austin.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his breakdown of the Mountaineers in a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.