BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Friends, family, and loved ones said their final goodbyes to the fallen Braxton County firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty.

It was a full house at Gassaway Baptist Church, filled with firetrucks and a sea of flashing red lights. Many held hands and held each other as they said goodbye to 24-year-old John Forbush.

“John was very social and vocal and even as a kid growing up and you could tell he liked to talk. He liked the spotlight,” Rich Demastus, Frobush’s former Pastor said.

Forbush died in the line of duty while trying to rescue a mother and her child when she drove her car into the river. His former pastor says his last moments define him.

He was very sacrificial, very self-denying and we’re going to miss him. We do miss him. We’re going to miss him and I tell you his life really is a very, very good example for all of us. Rich Demastus

Forbush had a hero’s procession. They even stopped at the Gassaway Fire Department and had a complete cycle of callout alarms. Pastor Demastus says even though this is a tragedy, there is some good.

“He already sees good is going to come out. We’re going to be more careful and of course, we love our first responders and I think they’re thinking about it too. They’ll be more careful,” Demastus said.