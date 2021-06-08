Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to the Charleston Coliseum

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 30-date “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour” on June 15, and Charleston, West Virginia will be one of the group’s stops as they make their way across the U.S.

After having to halt their “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour,” due to the pandemic, it has been over 15 months since the band last played a show together.

“We were two shows into the end of the three-year plan for the farewell tour, when the virus hit and everything was just gone,” said lead singer Johnny Van Zant. “Once something is taken away from you – music and touring in our case – you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life. Music is a great healer, and that’s what we all turn to when things are good or bad. A Skynyrd show is a family affair, and we want these dates to help heal our fans as much as ourselves.”

Original member Gary Rossington added, “COVID turned our world upside down. And since that time, we have been talking amongst the band, and realized that music has such a way of healing. Maybe it’s not our time to go. And maybe it’s our time to lift people’s spirits and lives and bring back some joy and happiness after so much turmoil this past year. We’re still standing, still keeping the music going.”

“Being locked down brought a big perspective of how much I missed the band and the fans and not to ever take it for granted,” said lead guitarist Rickey Medlocke. “Merle Haggard was once asked, ‘Why do you do this? You don’t need to do this.’ He said, ‘I’m a musician, this is what I do – I play.’ That’s what we are. We’re musicians. We play. No matter what comes around, we love to be out playing for the fans. Once the band hits the stage, I hope everybody will forget about last year for a little while.”

13 of the tour’s shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fan presales will begin on Wednesday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time. To order presale tickets, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com/tour and enter the code SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS. The tour dates with an asterisk (*) on the schedule below will be available on these dates.

June

13—Forest City, IA—Country Thunder Iowa

18—Ft. Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s Texas

19—Ft. Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s Texas

July

22—Shakopee, MN—Twin Cities Summer Jam

23—Minot, ND—North Dakota State Fair

August

9—Canton, OH—Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

10—Jackson, MI—Jackson County Fair

13—Atlanta, GA*—Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

14—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

19—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC

20—Bethel, NY*—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

22—Wildwood, NJ—Barefoot County Music Festival

27—Holmdel, NJ*—PNC Bank Arts Center

28—Saratoga Springs, NY*—Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September

3—Paducah, KY—Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party

4—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

17—Selbyville, DE—Freeman Arts Pavilion

18—Doswell, VA—After Hours Concerts at the Meadow Event Park

23—Mansfield, MA*—Xfinity Center

27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Ampitheater

October

1—Irvine, CA*—FivePoint Ampitheater

2—Laughlin, NV— Laughlin Event Center

8—Noblesville, IN*—Ruoff Music Center

9—Cincinnati, OH*—Riverbend Music Center

November