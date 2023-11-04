CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the cheesiest events over the weekend is raising funds for kids who need speech therapy.

The Ultimate Mac and Cheese Cook-Off made its way to the Capitol Market for its 9th year on Saturday and with it, mac and cheese as far as the eye can see.

The event featured many different flavors with more than 30 vendors offering their take on the delicious cheesy dish.

More than 2,000 people were in attendance to taste the many recipes. This event wasn’t just fun, it will also help provide free speech therapy to at least 13 children for an entire year.

“It’s an event to help the childhood language center. We are a clinic here in Charleston on Quarrier Street and we give free speech therapy to kids in West Virginia,” Childhood Language Center Exec. Dir. Megan Cutlip says Saturday.

The event raised more than $30,000 dollars which will go directly to the Laurance Jones, III Childhood Language Center.