MAC Football cancellation to expected to hit Athens area business hard

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – The cancelation of the MAC’s football season is devastating the conference’s commissioner stressing the decision was due to COVID-19 concerns – and not the amount of money that will be lost by not playing.

This is the first big domino to fall, now the question becomes “When” not “If” other conferences follow the MACs lead.

The 12 university presidents voted to not have a fall football season and postpone all other fall sports.

With no football – it’s not just the players and coaches who are impacted but local businesses in the Athens area and those close to Peden Stadium now start to brace for a massive financial hit.

“The university is a great economic engine for us. In particular, that is an economic spike for us, every time there is a home game. It’s just another disappointment in a time where we just keep triing to find ways to make a living. It was hard to hear about that one.”

The business owners we spoke with say they understand the decision and will continue business as usual.

