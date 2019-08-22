“Made-to-Go” offers healthy, fresh meals benefiting local farmers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The convenience of to-go ordering just got healthier, fresher, and local.

Kelsey Abad and the crew at the Wild Ramp local market saw a need. So they came up with a way to grow the local economy while supporting local growers.

“The idea was basically, ‘Hey, people want convenient ways to take home food,'” Abad said. “It’s summer; people are busy. You’re not cooking meals every night for your family. How can we help?”

Because people often opt for what is cheap and easy, Abad says they came up with “Made-to-Order.” Each week they offer two recipes and ala carte items made fresh with meat and produce from a local farmer in Ohio, Kentucky, or West Virginia. On average, the meals are less than what the average person spends eating out.

“Your dollars are going back into the pockets of farmers here in the Tri-state,” Abad said.



The meals have fresh ingredients like heirloom tomatoes from Rush, Kentucky, and Carolina Gold tomatoes picked in Hurricane, West Virginia, as recent as yesterday.

Direct farmer-to-consumer sales are almost as good as the food. Last year, the Wild Ramp saw more than $250,000 in local food sales and they expect a noticeable increase for 2019.

“Made-to-Order” program director Matthew Moore says they’ve only been doing this for a few weeks and they are already seeing great results.

“The feedback has been great,” Moore said. “It took off the first week; we did real well.”

Moore says the produce has an added value because they take the leftovers and turn them into soups, dips, hummus, and marinara to sell.

For more information on the “Made-to-Go” program click here.

The Wild Ramp is having it’s farm-to-table fundraising event in October. For more information on that please click here.