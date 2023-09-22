KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia State University graduate received a high honor from her alma mater Friday.

Retired Army Major Kimberly Stevenson was inducted into the university’s ROTC Hall of Fame, Friday, Sept. 22. The ceremony took place in the James C. Wilson University Union.

Maj. Stevenson served honorably in the U.S. Army for more than 21 years. She graduated from WVSU in 1988, earning her bachelor’s degree in business administration, according to the university. She was also active as Student Government Association president and graduated from the school’s ROTC program.

“It’s a little overwhelming feeling,” Maj. Stevenson said. “Feeling very blessed to be standing next to some of these wonderful general officers and other leaders in the military land.”

Throughout her military career, Maj. Stevenson served in multiple roles both overseas and in the U.S., including internationally as a liaison and operations officer for the Defense Intelligence Agency. She was later selected to serve the DIA as an Army branch chief and executive officer, according to WVSU.

During her time in the service, WVSU says Maj. Stevenson was awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (one oak leaf cluster), the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Medal and the Army Overseas Service Ribbon.

The university says following her retirement from the service, Maj. Stevenson now works as a civil service senior manager for the Pentagon’s Army G8 office.

According to the University, the ROTC Hall of Fame was established at WVSU in 1980 to “recognize the accomplishments of its graduates who have excelled in their fields.” Maj. Stevenson joins more than 170 of her fellow alumni and service members who have been inducted in previous years.