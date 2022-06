DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—A major nuisance in a Dunbar neighborhood will be demolished on Monday.

Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley says that a house on the 100 block of 7th St. has had more than 50 police calls in the last couple months, and close to 20 arrests for trespassing, drugs, and stolen property have been made.

Oxley says that Mayor Elliott and City Council have made it their goal to clean up nuisance properties like this one.