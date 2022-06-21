SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mallory Airport in South Charleston announced that its founder Benny Mallory died on Monday.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we let everyone know that Benny peacefully passed away yesterday evening at the age of 91. His impact on the aviation community and the countless number of people on which he had a positive influence can’t be overstated, and a summary of his accomplishments here wouldn’t do him justice. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife of 72 years, Jo, and to all of his loving family,” said the airport on Facebook.

Mallory was a Marine Corps veteran and went on to have a distinguished aviation career, training over 40,000 pilots.

Mallory airport will be flying planes over South Charleston in remembrance of Mallory.

Information on his funeral service has not yet been announced.