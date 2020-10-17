Man accused of burning ‘USA Biden Harris 2020’ hay bales display; held without bail

DALTON, MA (WWLP) – A judge ordered a Massachusetts man accused of burning a display of hay bales supporting Joe Biden’s presidential campaign held without bail under the state’s dangerousness statute.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said they successfully argued the actions of 49-year-old Lonnie Durfee made him a risk to the public noting, “Our number one job is to protect the public. This ruling keeps a dangerous person from potentially causing additional harm to members of our community.”

Local farm in Dalton MA had a Biden Harris 2020 sign out front, spray painted on big white round hay bails. They put the sign out a few days ago and tonight it was light on fire. Please do not mention my name on air if possible

Local farm in Dalton MA had a Biden Harris 2020 sign out front, spray painted on big white round hay bails. They put the sign out a few days ago and tonight it was light on fire. Please do not mention my name on air if possible

Local farm in Dalton MA had a Biden Harris 2020 sign out front, spray painted on big white round hay bails. They put the sign out a few days ago and tonight it was light on fire. Please do not mention my name on air if possible

Dalton, MA: Love, Unity, Respect. Photo sent to 22News from Casey

The Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton created the display of hay bales and wrote “USA Biden Harris 2020” on them. The display was placed along Route 9 for vehicles driving by to see.

Officers determined the bales were purposely set on fire on October 9 and later arrested Durfee. He has been charged with burning personal property.

“I thank Judge Smyth for his thoughtful consideration of the facts we presented in making his determination. Mr. Durfee’s record shows that he has engaged in a pattern of domestic violence, including strangulation, a strong indicator of potential lethality,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “Mr. Durfee’s recent arson allegations are particularly concerning in light of his violent history because he is escalating his hostility against the public at large.”

The display has since been replaced.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.