RICHWOOD, WV (WVNS) — A Nicholas County man was arrested on sexual abuse charges.
Johnny Lee Holmes was arrested and charged with nine counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse. The incident involved an 11-year-old boy. The incidents occurred from August to October 2015.
Holmes is in jail and his bond was set to $90,000. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19
- Teachers to hold press conference in response to school reopening plan
- Man accused of nine counts of sexual abuse in Nicholas County
- Live video: President Donald Trump arrives in Cleveland on Air Force One
- NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
- Search underway for missing WV man
- Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers
- Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national
- Uptick of drug overdose calls amid pandemic
- Meigs County confirms COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities