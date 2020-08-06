Man accused of nine counts of sexual abuse in Nicholas County

RICHWOOD, WV (WVNS) — A Nicholas County man was arrested on sexual abuse charges.

Johnny Lee Holmes was arrested and charged with nine counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse. The incident involved an 11-year-old boy. The incidents occurred from August to October 2015.

Holmes is in jail and his bond was set to $90,000. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.

