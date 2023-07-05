LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of shooting at homes in Lincoln County last month appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jamie Lucas appeared via video call in Lincoln County Magistrate Court requesting a bond reduction.

Lucas’ defense attorney requested that his $10,000 bond be reduced with the promise that if he posts the bond, he will relocate to a different area within the county limits as a “safeguard” for the community.

The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney objected to this motion stating they believe more charges could be filed in Lincoln County. He goes on to say that pending the release of ballistic evidence in Cabell County, there could also be more charges against Lucas across county lines.

A few neighbors at the hearing tell 13 News they were terrorized by the shootings, detailing their deep concern for their own safety if Lucas were to be released.

The magistrate court rejected the request saying the bond would remain at $10,000, but a reduction could be considered at a later date.

Right now, Lucas is being charged with wanton endangerment. His next court appearance has not been scheduled yet.