CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man is in custody for shooting at a home while a woman and her children were inside on Saturday.

At 10 a.m., Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at North Hills Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found that multiple gunshots were fired inside the residence.

46-year-old Clyde Brown, of Charleston, was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment in relation to the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation.