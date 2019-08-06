Man arrested after Fayette County home invasion

Fayette County, W. V.a. – (WOWK) A man is behind bars tonight following a home invasion in Fayette County.

Benjamin Pennington faces charges of burglary, robbery and grand larceny. He’s being held on a $30,000 bond at Southern Regional Jail.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says deputies were called to a home on Blue Jay Road in Scarbro just before midnight last night. An elderly man said he was attacked by a man who then stole jewelry, cash and his car.

Sheriff’s deputies tell us they found the car several hours after the home invasion and eventually identified Pennington as the suspect.