Man arrested after over 1/4 pound of meth seized at traffic stop

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A man is under arrest after over a quarter pound of meth was seized by troopers during a traffic stop.

On Saturday afternoon, troopers pulled over a man in the Westwood area of Boyd County.

Chad Trusty, 23, of Ashland, who troopers say appeared tobe under the influence of methamphetamine, was arrested.

137 grams of meth was located, along with a small amount of narcotics.

Trusty is lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center and is charged with 2nd degree DUI, 1st degree 2nd offense trafficking a controlled substance, and two counts of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance.

The case remains under investigation.