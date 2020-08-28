Man arrested following body discovery

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter after the discovery of a body inside of an apartment in Martin County.

On Thursday, Kentucky troopers responded to a possible drug overdose at the Demsey Housing apartment complex in Warfield, where a body was discovered.

The body is identified as Ryan Marcum, 27, of Warfield.

During the investigation into Marcum’s death, a warrant was obtained for Christopher Newsome, 28, of Deboard.

Newsome is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter and 1st offense trafficking a controlled substance.

Newsome’s drug involvement with Marcum is believed to be a direct factor in Marcum’s death.

Newsome was arrested and is lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The investigation continues.

