RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody for burglary and attempted burglary after multiple incidents earlier in March.

Ravenswood Police say that in the early-morning hours of March 6, police were dispatched to an alarm call at the Premier Bank ATM. They say they saw a crowbar sticking out of the ATM as well as signs of obvious damage.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the ATM machine, they identified the suspect as Brad Fortner, of Ravenswood.

Then, in the early-morning hours of March 7, police say they were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress at the Marathon station. Police say they saw that a window air conditioner had been pushed out of the wall.

Video surveillance showed a man pushing out the air conditioner and crawling through the opening into the station. Police say they again identified the suspect as Brad Fortner, of Ravenswood. They say the video showed him throwing cartons of cigarettes through the hole.

Fortner was arrested and charged with burglary for the gas station incident and attempted burglary for the ATM incident.

Fortner is currently housed at the South Central Regional Jail.