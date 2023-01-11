KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car from a Cross Lanes residence.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s department, a stolen vehicle was reported, and the owner of the vehicle was able to track it via GPS to a residence on the 1000 block of Grant St.

Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle parked in the driveway and knocked on the door, and the suspect came out. Deputies say that Butterworth admitted to having the vehicle and driving it to the Grant St. location.

Butterworth was charged with grand larceny.