JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody for threatening school staff.

According to Jackson Municipal Court, Erin W. Baker was arrested on Friday, Jan 6, 2023, on a probation violation.

JCMC says Baker violated his probation by allegedly making threats and harassing phone calls to Oak Hill Schools staff. Baker has also been charged with telephone harassment by the Oak Hill Police department. According to JCMC, Baker was placed on probation in 2019 for inducing panic and causing the schools to lock down.

Baker is currently being held on probation hold.