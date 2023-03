WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a pursuit in Wayne County, West Virginia.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that Terry Smith, of Wayne, was taken into custody after driving away from a traffic stop near the intersection of Centerville Rd. and Whites Creek.

The sheriff’s office says that methamphetamine and pills were found in Smith’s pocket.

He was charged with felony fleeing and felony meth possession.