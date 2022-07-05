GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Cincinnati man who was trying to bring drugs into Point Pleasant to sell was arrested in Gallia County after he was pulled over for speeding.

The Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Eric Knight was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, by troopers in Gallia County after being pulled over going 95 mph in a 70 mph zone on US-35.

They say Knight claimed he was speeding because he had to urinate.

When troopers found the suspected narcotics, the press release says he confessed to buying the drugs in Cincinnati to then bring to Point Pleasant, West Virginia to sell.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized the suspected narcotics, later found to be 171.365 grams of heroin, along with $2,619.

The money was forfeited and used for the Law Enforcement Trust Fund.

Knight was convicted of trafficking heroin and sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison.