YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —A man accused of killing the mother of his child and her father pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
John Bruner III, 30, of Warren and Akron, was indicted in March on two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder for the Feb. 29 shooting deaths of Cierra Morris, 25, and her father LeRoy Morris, 58, inside their West Judson Avenue home.
Police would not comment on a motive other than to say the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Judge Anthony D’Apolito deferred Bruner’s $2 million bond, which was set when he was arraigned in municipal court after he was arrested.
A trial date is expected to be set sometime this week.
Bruner turned himself in to police hours after he learned they were looking for him.
His girlfriend is also charged with complicity for driving him to and from the murders.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Las Vegas gaming properties plan to reopen June 4; Wynn Resorts, Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas latest to confirm
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 33,439 cases, 2,044 deaths reported
- Trump threatens to regulate or close social media after Twitter fact-checks him
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts arrive at launchpad ahead of historic crewed SpaceX mission
- Now is the time to shop with unused gift cards — before it’s too late
- Buffalo shot, nearly decapitated in Tennessee, owner says
- Buildings in Bluefield, WV evacuated following an underground explosion
- Man charged in Ohio double homicide pleads not guilty
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020
- Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia