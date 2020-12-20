Man charged with abduction, other charges in Vinton County

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man faces abduction charges after an alleged attempt to kidnap a woman in Vinton County.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a neighbor on State Route 683 about hearing a woman shouting “no” before a man threw her into a car and began driving off on Friday, Dec. 18.

Deputies say a witness found a vehicle that appeared to have been wrecked on SR 683 and noticed a man trying to force the woman back into the car. The witness told deputies that despite trying to intervene, the suspect got the woman back in the vehicle and continued driving.

The VCSO officials say the witness followed the suspect’s vehicle, which crashed near Shiloh Grove Road. The woman was able to escape and went to the witness’s vehicle.

The suspect tried to escape, but Hamden Police Chief Joseph Hewitt noticed the speeding vehicle after responding to Vinton County deputies. Chief Hewitt stopped the vehicle and was able to arrest the suspect, Cameron Williams, 22, of Wellston.

Williams was taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with Abduction, Assault, and Domestic Violence.

Williams also faces numerous charges by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their investigation into the crashes that occurred during this incident.

A bond hearing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22.