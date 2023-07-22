ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A man from Ashland, Kentucky is facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into human trafficking, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Anthony Smith, 29, was arrested on Thursday, July 20, after a search warrant was conducted of his home by the Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Jeffersontown Police Department and the FBI.

He is charged with attempted human trafficking/commercial sex activity of a minor and procure or promote use of minor by electronic means.

The Ashland Police Department said multiple electronic devices were taken during the search of Smith’s home as part of the investigation. They are currently being examined by the department’s cyber crime unit.