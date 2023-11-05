WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is behind bars after a fatal crash in Wood County on Saturday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Stewart, 37, was charged with driving under the influence causing death following an accident along Southern Highway.

The Sheriff’s Office said Stewart was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when he collided with another vehicle. The passenger in that vehicle, James Kiggans, died from his injures.

Deputies said Stewart showed signs of impairment from alcohol while on scene and was arrested. He’s being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $300,000 bond.