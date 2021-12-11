Man charged with killing father in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Boone County Deputies are investigating a murder that occurred earlier Saturday in the Danville area.

Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident on US 119 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Upon their arrival, they encountered Jeremey Scott Bennett, 42-year-old of Danville.

Bennett informed Deputies he had just murdered his father, Ray Bennett, who lives on Arden Lane. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies located Ray Bennett who had succumbed to apparent gunshot wounds.

Jeremy Scott Bennett was arrested and charged with first degree murder and is currently housed in South Western Regional Jail.

As always, this is merely an arrest and all parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.