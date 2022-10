GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio on Monday night.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 554 around 7:50 p.m.

The driver, 44-year-old Harry B. Lloyd, of Bidwell, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an embankment.

The other passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.