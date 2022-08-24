NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on Wednesday afternoon.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said law enforcement officers were there because the man had a warrant for his arrest. Officers believed he was armed, but Matheny said he could not confirm or deny if a weapon was found.

More than a dozen law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including the Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Clarksburg and West Virginia State Police and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on scene, as well as several civilians.

According to Amos Carvelli’s website, a funeral for Junior Arnie Owens happened shortly before the incident happened at around 2 p.m.

The deceased’s sister told 12 News crews that the man who was shot was Jason Owens, the son of Junior Arnie Owens. She said that when Junior’s casket was placed in the hearse, they heard officers shout Jason’s name before he was shot.

Jason Owens has a criminal history that includes an attack on a law enforcement officer in 2018.

Matheny said the State Police will investigate the shooting, as they were not involved, and that the agencies that were involved in the shooting will conduct internal investigations. Matheny said additional information will not be released at this time.

Stick with 12 News for the latest on this developing story.