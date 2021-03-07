Man dies in eastern Kentucky fire

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – One man has died after a fire in Johnson County.

The fire was reported after 2 a.m. on Route 201 according to W.R. Castle Fire at a mobile home.

When fire crews arrived, the mobile home was already engulfed in a heavy fire.

After the fire was brought under control, the body of the man was found.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Coroner’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Rockhouse, Flat Gap and W.R. Castle Fire Departments all responded to the scene, along with Paintsville EMS.