Man faces 18 child pornography charges after undercover investigation

SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky man faces 18 counts of child pornography charges as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested James K. Weedman II, 36, today and charged him with fifteen counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in the first offense and three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in the first offense.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Scottsville on August 11. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Weedman was lodged in the Allen County Detention Center.

