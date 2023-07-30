SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Scioto County man is facing felony charges after allegedly abusing an elderly woman, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Vansickle, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of Patricia Vansickle, 79, both from Franklin Furnace.

In a news release, the Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the alleged abuse was first brought to their attention on Wednesday, July 26, when the victim was brought in for treatment at the Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Following an investigation, Matthew Vansickle was arrested for failure to provide for a functionally impaired adult. He signed his own bond for that charge on Thursday, July 27; however, after the death of the victim on Saturday, July 29, he was re-arrested on the additional involuntary manslaughter charge.

Matthew Vansickle is now being held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, July 31.

Thoroughman said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added at a later date.