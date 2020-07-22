Man facing charges for assaulting police officer, trespassing at marina

LAVALETTE WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested for trespassing and multiple charges of assault of a police officer after an incident at a marina.

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated an officer responded to the Beech Fork Marina after two males were observed trespassing and trying to get into boats in the dock area of the marina.

One suspect, Brandon Gilliam, was arrested and the other suspect was hidden. Other road patrol deputies, Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit, and WV State Police assisted to locate the second suspect.

Bystanders pointed out Gilliam in the water swimming between boats. The suspect swam further out in the lake and allegedly refused to comply with orders. Officers then went out on the lake in boats to attempt to take Gilliam in custody, according to the report.

Gilliam allegedly swam under a pontoon boat carrying officers, the Drug Enforcement Unit, and State Police and attempted to dismantle the vehicle, according to the report.

There was a several hour standoff in the middle of the lake with the suspect.

Eventually officers were able to push Gilliam to shallow water and then deputies and a State Trooper went into the water to take him into custody. The suspect refused to comply with orders and was forced to place his hands behind his back.

Gilliam allegedly made threats to several officers stating he would find out where they live and kill them.

Gilliam is charged with fleeing, obstructing, assault on an officer, battery on a police officer, trespassing, and retaliation against a police officer.

Deputies are still investigating the attempted break-ins of the boats at the dock. The pontoon boat the suspect attempted to dismantle was damaged. More charges are pending. Warrants will be obtained for the other suspect.

