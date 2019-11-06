Man found guilty in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office says Marcus Young of Detroit, Michigan, was found guilty this afternoon of first-degree murder with no mercy in the 2017 shooting of Terrell Davenport.

The shooting happened near the West Side Market and Deli on 7th Avenue in December 2017. Young, and another suspect Jayrionte Thomas, also of Detroit. The two men were arrested in Detroit by US Marshals in the following weeks.

The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office says Thomas agreed to a plea deal in the case last week. Both men are scheduled for sentencing December 12. The state has agreed to recommend mercy for Thomas.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories