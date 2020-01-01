Man in hospital following shootout with Kanawha County deputies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man is in the hospital after a shootout with Kanawha County Deputies last night.

Deputies responded to a call around 11:30 pm of a suspicious man in the West Gate subdivision who was reported to have a gun.

They confronted the man who then fired at deputies. Deputies returned fire, but the man ran away hiding behind homes.

He attempted to shoot at the deputies again before being shot and detained.

A name has not been released at this time and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.