Man injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting this afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, the Huntington Police Department responded to a shooting victim in the 700 block of 10th Street West.

Joshua Conley, 36, of Huntington had been shot in the leg and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Huntington Police Department.

Patrol officers and detectives responded to the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

