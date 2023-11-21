HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. Police say when they arrived, they learned the victim, a 41-year-old man, had been shot.

Watkins says the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. According to the police chief, the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

HPD says the suspect in the shooting fled the scene, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the HPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420 ext. 1083 or leave an anonymous tip at 304-696-4444.