CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders has taken a plea deal in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old, according to Judge Joanna Tabit’s office.

Dekotis Thomas, 20, pled guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Capital High School Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18 on April 7, 2021. Thomas was arrested in July 2021 in Akron, Ohio.

According to the judge’s office, the remaining seven counts against Thomas in this case were dismissed.

Thomas will be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2022, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. When sentenced, Thomas could face life without mercy, the judge’s office says.

Thomas is also one of two men charged in the October 2019 death of Antwan Curnell.