HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Maryland man pleaded guilty on Monday for his role in a scheme that defrauded more than 200 victims.

According to the Department of Justice, Oluwabamishe Awolesi, sometimes known as Oluwabamise Johnson, used a romance scam to defraud many elderly victims out of nearly $2.5 million

They say a romance scam is an online scheme that targets individuals looking for romantic partners and other close personal and business relationships on dating websites or other social media platforms.

The DOJ says that Awolesi lived in Huntington during his involvement in the scheme.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 19, 2022, and faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,00 fine. As part of his plea, Awolesi agreed to pay $90,000 in restitution.