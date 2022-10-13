BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man called Boardman police Friday to report that a person next to him in traffic had his genitals exposed and was performing a sex act.

The man reported that it happened just before 3 p.m. that day while they were on Boardman Canfield Road, stopped for traffic near Hitchcock Road.

The caller told police that the suspect noticed he had looked over at him, but he continued to touch himself anyway.

He was able to provide police with a vehicle description — a white Toyota Avalon — and a license plate number. He described the man as a heavy-set white man in his late-50s, wearing glasses and shorts.