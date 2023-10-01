LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man was taken to the hospital after a fire that killed two dogs Saturday night in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to the Fayette Township Fire Department, the fire broke out around 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at a home in the 1000 block of Township Road in Burlington. The fire department says the call stated a person was possibly trapped in the home.

Fire officials say they arrived on scene at 8:46 p.m. and saw smoke coming from a single-wide trailer. Bystanders told firefighters they believed a man was still inside. Crews say they then stretched a handline to the front door and forced it open.

Once inside, the firefighters were able to find the man and get him out of the home. The man was treated by Lawrence County EMS crews, and then taken to an area hospital for further treatment. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

The Fayette Township FD says crews also removed two dogs from the home, but the dogs both died due to the “harsh interior conditions” of the fire.

Crews say while they were fighting the blaze, they searched the home for any additional occupants, but found no one inside. They also say the fire was knocked down by 8:51 p.m.

The Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Department and the South Point Fire Department also responded to the call. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

“We would like to commend our members for a job well done making the save and quick fire knockdown,” said the Fayette Township FD. “We would also like to thank our neighboring departments in Chesapeake and South Point for responding for aid and assisting with fireground operations. Without these dedicated men and women who volunteer their time to come to the assistance of others, this situation could have ended much worse.”