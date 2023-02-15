(KTLA) – A man was killed when he was run over by the driver of a car from which he was allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter in Southern California.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies found a man lying on the ground near a four-by-four Ford Excursion and another smaller vehicle next to it, the department said in a press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators said the driver of the Ford had been asleep in her vehicle when she awoke to the sound of a man sawing off her vehicle’s catalytic converter. She immediately put her car in reverse, the LASD said.

After she “felt a bump like she ran something over,” she stopped her vehicle and called 911 for help, the release said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

The three people, a man and two women, who accompanied the deceased man in the smaller vehicle were arrested by deputies.

No further information was available.