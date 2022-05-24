MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged for stealing a deputy’s cruiser and running over his foot has been sentenced in court.

According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, Johnnie Scott Hall, 51, of Ashton was sentenced May 18, 2022 – exactly one year after the incident – to a maximum 2-5 years for “unlawful assault on a law enforcement officer” and one year for “petit larceny.” Gaskins says the sentences will run consecutively.

At the time of the May 18, 2021 incident, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said as deputies attempted to serve misdemeanor and felony warrants on Hall on Mason 80 Road in Ashton. During the attempt, Hall ran from the deputy Cpl. J.A. Ferrell and his K9 partner around a camper and was able to gain entry into the driver seat of the deputy’s cruiser.

Ferrell said as he grabbed Hall’s arm, Hall put the vehicle in reverse and backed over Ferrell’s right foot and leg. Ferrell’s injury in the incident was minor, the sheriff’s office said.

Hall was later taken into custody that afternoon by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office after an eight-hour manhunt that put Ashton Elementary School and Hannan Jr./Sr. High School were placed on a precautionary lockdown that day.