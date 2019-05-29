Man sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on production line at Kellogg plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — The man who urinated on a cereal assembly line at the Memphis Kellogg plant has been sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.

Gregory Stanton pleaded guilty in December 2018 to tampering with consumer products. Prosecutors said Stanton recorded himself urinating on the production line in 2014, then uploaded the video to the internet two years later.

From the U.S. Department of Justice: