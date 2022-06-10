CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography.

In February, Brian Wayne Shaffer, 51, admitted he used his cellphone to photograph a minor’s genitalia. The child was below the age of puberty.

Shaffer further confessed he used the cellphone to upload the photo and send it to someone else. Shaffer also admitted he uploaded the photo using his Gmail on Aug. 24, 2021.

The investigation was overseen by the U.S. Homeland Security, the West Virginia State Police, and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, an effort by the Department of Justice to fight child exploitation and abuse. The project uses federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute child predators and identify and rescue victims.

Shaffer must register as a sex offender and will have supervised release for the rest of his life after his sentence is served.