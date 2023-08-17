UPDATE (5:18 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17): The Roane County Sheriff’s Department says a man accidentally shot himself Thursday morning. He is expected to make a full recovery.

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the back in Roane County Thursday morning, dispatchers tell 13 News.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 11:37 a.m.

They say it happened on Hartley Hollow Road near the Jackson-Roane County line.

The identity and condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The name is also not being released.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.