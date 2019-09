An active scene following a shooting on 6th Street in Charleston (Lily Bradley).

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston.

The shooting was reported on the 800 block of 6th Street in Charleston shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was shot in the leg. The seriousness of his injury is unknown at this time.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS have responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide new information on this developing stories as new details become available.