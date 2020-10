MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) – One man is in the hospital after being shot in Kanawha County Wednesday morning.

Deputies on scene tell our crew, the victim was shot at a home along the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 6:30 AM. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No names are being released at this time.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.