Man shot and killed in vehicle, police search for shooter

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Police are searching for a man following a deadly shooting in the capitol city Saturday night.

The shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and 7th Street on Charleston’s West Side.

Police say a man was shot inside a vehicle, causing the vehicle he was driving to crash.

The victim died after being sent to the hospital. His name is not being released.

At this time, no arrests have been made and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.